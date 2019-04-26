PokeCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (POKE)

PokeCoin (CURRENCY:POKE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. PokeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PokeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PokeCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One PokeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00434418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.01027206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00177342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About PokeCoin

PokeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pokemoncoindev

Buying and Selling PokeCoin

PokeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PokeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PokeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PokeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

