PlayAGS (AGS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS):

4/25/2019 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/23/2019 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/17/2019 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/15/2019 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/13/2019 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2019 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/8/2019 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/8/2019 – PlayAGS is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2019 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2019 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

3/20/2019 – PlayAGS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2019 – PlayAGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

3/14/2019 – PlayAGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

3/6/2019 – PlayAGS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Get PlayAGS Inc alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PlayAGS by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 54.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.