Planning Directions Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. grace capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after purchasing an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $294.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.