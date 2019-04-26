Pistol Bay Mining (PST) Shares Up 9.1%

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 987,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 330,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

