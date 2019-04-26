Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 556.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,524. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $45.09.

