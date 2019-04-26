Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,482,000 after buying an additional 416,265 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,352,000 after buying an additional 982,557 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,543,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 2,403,740 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,020,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 120,160 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after buying an additional 283,807 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. 2,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,969. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/pinnacle-advisory-group-inc-cuts-holdings-in-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.