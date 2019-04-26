Phonecoin Hits One Day Volume of $372.00 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $48,229.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00440859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.01012947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00176008 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001409 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phonecoin’s total supply is 53,327,071 coins and its circulating supply is 52,926,821 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

