Pfizer Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $234.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearbridge LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

