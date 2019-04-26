PepsiCo (PEP) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) received a $115.00 target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.