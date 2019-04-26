Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $4.70 Million in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $46.85 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/pennsylvania-trust-co-invests-4-70-million-in-cardinal-health-inc-cah.html.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.