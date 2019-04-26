Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 9,402 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 3.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.38. 104,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,555,809. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 24.43%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

