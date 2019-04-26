Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Severfield (SFR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SFR traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). 67,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,418. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of $231.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

