PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.16.

PDCE stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,014 shares of company stock valued at $336,023. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

