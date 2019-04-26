Oritani Financial (ORIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oritani Financial Corp. is the holding company for Oritani Savings Bank, a savings bank offering a full range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank currently operates its main office and eighteen full service branches in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson and Passaic. “

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

ORIT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Oritani Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

ORIT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Oritani Financial has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $760.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $113,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,213 shares of company stock worth $1,264,156. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oritani Financial (ORIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.