Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,434,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.54.

BABA stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-16-76-million-holdings-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.