Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,976 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 80.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

