One Group Hospitality (STKS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut One Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on One Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.51. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

