Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.78.

Omnicell stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $59,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $46,290.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,748.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,982 shares of company stock worth $7,389,181. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,035,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

