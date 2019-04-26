Omeros Co. (OMER) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

OMER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,514. The company has a market capitalization of $920.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.60. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omeros by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Omeros by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

