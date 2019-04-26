Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 15391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,962.84% and a negative return on equity of 232.57%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ocean-power-technologies-optt-sets-new-52-week-low-at-2-45.html.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.