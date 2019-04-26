Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,720 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 3,740,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,339. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-stake-boosted-by-private-capital-group-llc.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.