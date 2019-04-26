Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,279,000 after buying an additional 1,515,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,278,000 after buying an additional 1,465,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

