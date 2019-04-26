Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.80

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 207,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 76,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

