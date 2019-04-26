NULS (NULS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.68 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00013988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, QBTC and OKEx. NULS has a total market cap of $52.51 million and $17.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00434010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.01014662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00179115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 103,958,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,240,152 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

