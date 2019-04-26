Novartis (NVS) Announces Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 58,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,083. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Novartis has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after buying an additional 229,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novartis by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

