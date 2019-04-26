Northwest Bancshares Inc. Invests $552,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $190.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $191.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

