Northern Trust Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLK. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,551 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENLK opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $19.45.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

