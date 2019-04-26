Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.29 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 605,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $1,532,780.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,378,379 shares of company stock worth $10,676,030.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $109,862,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,439 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.