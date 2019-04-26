Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 590,809 PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 590,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $283,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.16.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,014 shares of company stock worth $336,023. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

