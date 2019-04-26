Norbord Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$662.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.35 million.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norbord from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.13.

TSE:OSB opened at C$31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$31.43 and a 52-week high of C$58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

