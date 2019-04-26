Nomura (NMR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, reports. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.
NMR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,306. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
