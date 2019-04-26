Nokia Oyj (NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.30 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

