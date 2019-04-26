NiSource (NI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $27.37 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.79.

NYSE NI opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 3,317,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $47,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,036,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,968,000 after buying an additional 1,551,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,966,000 after buying an additional 1,483,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,966,000 after buying an additional 1,483,703 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

