Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In related news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,966 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

