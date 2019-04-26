Nidec (NJDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Nidec stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nidec has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Nidec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nidec will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

