Nice Ltd (NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Nice by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 57,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in Nice by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,140. Nice has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

