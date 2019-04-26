NFI Group (NFI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$32.96 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$28.47 and a 12 month high of C$59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

In related news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$474,271.20.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

