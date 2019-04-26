Nexty Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $22,583.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexty has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00433037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.01029820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00178217 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,320,295,216 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

