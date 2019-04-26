NewSquare Capital LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (POR)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5,680.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.05 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

