Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $203,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 226.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 98.1% during the first quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 28.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $175.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,315 over the last ninety days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

