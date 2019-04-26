New Home (NWHM) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 1.17

News stories about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the construction company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Home from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NWHM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. New Home has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

In other New Home news, CIO Thomas Redwitz sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $31,906.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 103,199 shares in the company, valued at $621,257.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Heeschen purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,791.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,700 shares of company stock worth $75,388 and have sold 49,598 shares worth $272,913. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

