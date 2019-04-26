Neutral News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Intel (INTC) Share Price

News articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Intel’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.61 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.65 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

