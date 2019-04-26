NetGear (NTGR) Announces Earnings Results

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. NetGear updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,251. NetGear has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $78,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $271,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,704 shares of company stock worth $1,904,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetGear by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in NetGear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetGear by 271.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NetGear by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

