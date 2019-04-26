Nepsis Inc. Acquires 11,219 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 241.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,602,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,579 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 14,147.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 136,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,242,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

