National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 2,000 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,477,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NATI stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 310,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

