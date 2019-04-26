Myomo Inc (MYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,013 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 29th total of 403,527 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Myomo worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

MYO opened at $1.19 on Friday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

