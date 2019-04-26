Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 635,410 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $87.56 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,620,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

