Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Achieves Market Cap of $17.35 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00016843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00429101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.01043913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00177636 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

