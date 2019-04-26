Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,813,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 147.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 322,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $194.92 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

