Mike Crowder Sells 9,628 Shares of T Clarke PLC (CTO) Stock

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) insider Mike Crowder sold 9,628 shares of T Clarke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £12,516.40 ($16,354.89).

T Clarke stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. T Clarke PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from T Clarke’s previous dividend of $0.66. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

